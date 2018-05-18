University of Findlay going entirely tobacco-free in August

The University of Findlay will be a tobacco-free campus starting August 1.

The university’s new policy will prohibit the use of all products containing nicotine, including those used for vaping, and devices used to consume nicotine.

The policy will prohibit use of tobacco products in outdoor spaces as well as indoor spaces.

The school previously had a policy that applied only to indoor spaces.

A Tobacco-Free Steering Committee was formed in September 2017 when the university received a $15,500 grant from the America Cancer Society’s Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative.

According to a university press release, signs will be placed at campus facilities and in other appropriate locations.

In addition, athletic events will feature announcements about the updated policy, and ask attendees to respect it.

Donnell Stadium is already tobacco free.

