The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo shows volunteers appreciation

The Salvation Army is there to help when you need it, but they couldn't do what they do without their army of volunteers.

The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Lunch on Friday.

They had more than 21,000 volunteers provide more than 26,000 hours of service last year and helped nearly 30,000 people.

"Our volunteers make what we do possible," said Angie Smith from The Salvation Army.

In all, The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo says its volunteers provided them with nearly $630,000 worth of value through their work last year.

