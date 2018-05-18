Former high school basketball star indicted for murder, to be tried as adult

Carl Banks at a court hearing in January (Source: WTOL)

An 18-year-old Toledo man was indicted on Friday by a Lucas County grand jury.

Carl Banks is charged with murder, aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Banks is accused of shooting and killing Jerry McNeal in November 2017.

Banks was 17 at the time of the shooting, but is being tried as an adult.

Banks played for the Waite High School basketball team before being suspended from the team.

