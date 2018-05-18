State Representative honors Rogers High School girls basketball team

State Rep. Michael Ashford (D-Toledo) recently honored the Rogers High School girls basketball team with a House Resolution for winning the 2018 championship Division II state championship title in March.

“I’m extremely proud of these young women for all of their tenacity and focus during this basketball season,” Ashford said. “The coaches, staff and players have represented the Toledo community in such a positive light and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the seasons to come.”

The Rogers High School Lady Rams were crowned the 2018 Division II state champions on March 17 after defeating the Gilmour Academy in Gates, Ohio 51-37, making this the first girls basketball championship title for a Toledo team since 1981.

