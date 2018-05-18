TPD memorial service honors fallen officers

Members of local law enforcement who were killed on the line of duty were honored on Friday.

Families of the fallen officers were in attendance.

Lorraine and Mike Dressel, parents of the late Toledo Police Department detective Keith Dressel, were there as well as Diane Miscannon, daughter of late officer William Miscannon.

There was a tribute in place to recognize the officers who lost their lives.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.