Lake shore flooding forces residents to evacuate

High winds were kicking up on Friday with waves crashing along the lake shore.

Both fire and police were present to evacuate residents.

The fire chief said nearly 50 people were evacuated from their homes.

Waves were seen crashing up against the break wall and going into the backyards of the residents.

This was nearly the exact same spot where, a few weeks ago, houses were damaged by 3 to 4 inches of rain and high lake shore flooding.



