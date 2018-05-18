TPS Aerospace Exposition launches over weekend

If you're interested in aviation, aerospace, and airplanes, head to the Toledo Public Schools' Aerospace Exposition this weekend.

It's a day of education and fun.

There will be free plane rides for ages 8 to 17, helicopter rides, flight simulators, and even a special exhibit of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo will also be on hand for those interested in attending the academy this fall.

The event is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toledo Express Airport.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.