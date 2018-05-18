Toledo 2018 Special Olympics come to a close

The final day of competition in the The Special Olympics was at Rogers High School on Friday.

Kids 8 and older were eligible to compete in as many sports as they train for.

There was an opening ceremony with the Parade of Athletes followed by a full roster of track and field events.

The first day of competition was on Thursday at Woodward Elementary.

This is the fifth year that Toledo Public Schools is hosting this special competition.

