Toledo Fire and Rescue holds 'Legacy Run' for graduating class

The Toledo Fire and Rescue class graduates Friday night.

Friday morning, however, those recruits had one last team-building exercise before they officially join the force.

The "Legacy Run" was held today in downtown Toledo.

Recruits ran more than a mile through downtown before ending at the firefighter memorial grounds.

"Well I know for these guys here, they're really excited to finally get out onto the streets and put to use all of the training and knowledge that we have given them over the last six months and this year is just to celebrate our history too a little bit," said John Rodriguez, Lieutenant of Toledo Fire Training Bureau

Graduates have finished 244 hours, some 14 weeks, of rigorous training, preparing them for a career in fire fighting and medical rescue.

The graduation is at 7 p.m. at the Bowsher High School Auditorium and is open to the public.

After Friday evening, recruits start a year-long probationary period at Toledo Fire Stations.

