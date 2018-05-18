Dedicated officers honored at TPD Annual Awards Ceremony

Toledo leaders have taken a day to honor the lives lost and commend those who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The Toledo Police Department's Annual Awards Ceremony was Friday morning.

The awards recognized officers who, over the last year, have gone beyond the call of duty and performed heroic acts to keep the community safe.

Officer Lon Woodard said he feels honored to be named Patrolman of the Year.

"The dedication and commitment and the service I did for the community being born and raised in Toledo, went to school in Toledo, I took a lot of pride in my job because I'm from Toledo, so it kind of evolved and 34 years later here I am," Woodard said.

It has been five months since Detective Jason Picking was shot in the face, an injury that could have taken his life if it wasn't for the quick action of a colleague Sergeant Matthew Ayers.

Detective Picking received the Blue Star Medal which is awarded to an officer wounded or killed in the line of duty. Sergeant Ayers received the Meritorious Service Medal.

"We gave a couple medals out today for heroism that could have been a tragedy that we could have been reading their names at the memorial so this is a good day for the department a good day for the citizens," said Toledo Chief of Police George Kral.

Also honored on Friday were the four undercover officers who were involved in a shootout with known drug dealers last year.

More than a dozen officers received awards at Friday's ceremony.

All names recognized rather then memorialized.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.