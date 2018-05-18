Ohio State BOE revokes Patrick Hickey's licenses

(WTOL) - Patrick Hickey can no longer hold any position in Ohio that requires a license, certificate or permit issued by the State Board of Education.

Superintendent of Public Instruction of Ohio Paulo DeMaria revoked three licenses for former Washington Local School board member Patrick Hickey on Thursday.

Hickey had an active license to be a teacher, principal and superintendent in the state of Ohio.

The state revoked those licenses after his conviction of criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan.

DeMaria revoked the licenses on behalf of the State Board of Education.

Hickey will be sentenced for these crimes in June.

