Border Patrol arrests previously removed felon near Lake Township

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Detroit Sector arrested a previously removed Mexican national near Lake Township on Wednesday morning.

Border Patrol agents from the Sandusky Bay Station were contacted by Ohio State Highway Patrol at approximately 9:15 a.m. requesting assistance with identifying a subject. The man, identified as Marcos Mendez-Rabelez, admitted to the responding Border Patrol agents that he was from Mexico and did not possess U.S.-issued immigration documents allowing him to be or remain in the United States.

During processing at the Border Patrol station in Port Clinton, record checks revealed that he had been formally removed on four separate occasions. He was convicted of illegal re-entry after removal in 2015 and sentenced to 180 days in jail. He also had been sentenced in 2010 to three years in prison for a conviction on transportation of marijuana. During questioning the man claimed to be a member of the “Border Brothers” gang.

“This arrest is an example of the benefit of our working relationships with other law enforcement agencies in the area,” said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison. “These partnerships are valuable because we work together to remove criminal aliens from our communities. I am proud of all the agents in Detroit Sector who work daily as the front line of defense for our country.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border Watch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.