Perrysburg man charged with voyeurism

Perrysburg man charged with voyeurism

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg man, Chad Plummer, has been charged with eight counts of voyeurism.

He's accused of taping eight men either naked or changing in a locker room at his workplace last year.

He's out on bond Friday morning. 
 

