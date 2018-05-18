Walbridge residents could be fined for grass clippings on lawn

If you live in Walbridge, you need to pick up your grass clippings from the street.

If not, you may have to part with some cash.

That's the message Walbridge Police have made clear to residents.

Clippings left in the street can clog storm drains.

If you don't clean them up, you could be cited for a violating an ordinance.

