Try multiple outdoor activities for free at Side Cut Metropark this weekend

There are a multitude of different things you can do in the great outdoors, and one event this weekend gives you a chance to try some of them out for free.

The Toledo Metroparks Outdoor Expo is Saturday at Side Cute Metropark in Maumee.

There you can try out kayaking, archery, canoeing , rock climbing and other outdoor adventures.

More than two dozen outdoor recreation-related businesses and non-profit organizations will also be on hand, and food vendors will be available nearby.

The expo is catered to all ages and experience levels.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, with admission and all activities free.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.