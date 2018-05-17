Seniors at Toledo Christian walk school halls for the last time

Seniors at Toledo Christian High School walked the halls for the very last time on Thursday.
It's a tradition called the "Grad walk" where the entire school from Preschool through 11th graders, staff and faculty lined the halls to watch.
The walk is meant to encourage, celebrate and congratulate the graduating class as they begin the next chapter in their life.
"Because they are the ones following in our footsteps, we have the elementary students making a tunnel for us, we had to get down pretty much as low as we could and they know they're going to be in our shoes one day so it special for them and us," said Senior Nathan Draper.
"I have been here pretty much my whole life so I think just like completing the walk and going through and seeing how far we've come, how little we were, and how much of a leader we are now it's really important to me, yeah," said Senior Rebekah Burton.
Students even created signs to display their school pride.
Congrats to them from us here at WTOL 11!
