Fostoria city pool could not open this year

Residents in Fostoria may not have access to their only public pool this summer.
At this week's city council meeting, Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler informed council that the city's lone public pool has too many needed renovation to be reopened.
The pool requires significant repairs including liner replacement, filter system work, and repairing a leak in the kiddy pool.
Combine all that work with the $50,000 to staff the pool, and the city just can't afford the cost right now as it is currently working its way through a fiscal emergency recovery plan.
Though the public still has access to the pool at the YMCA, residents are worried the lack of access to the public pool will have a negative impact for kids on Summer break.
"You know, the public pool is somewhere for the community members and the kids to go where they have something to do other than to just run around town and get in trouble," said Ketryna Summers, a Fostoria parent
According to what Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler told city council Tuesday night, the early estimates of repair work is anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000.
But, until the city gets a more accurate estimate on the repair work, they will not know when they will be able to reopen these gates.
Non-YMCA members can access the pool at the Geary Family YMCA at $5 for children, $6 for adults and families with a cap of $15.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.More >>
About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.More >>
Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the event which raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.More >>
Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the event which raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>