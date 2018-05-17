1 killed in central Toledo shooting

One man is dead after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

TPD have identified the victim as 23-year-old Kyle Newton.

A call came in just after 1 p.m. to report a shooting in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, just off Detroit, in central Toledo.

Newton's body was found in an alley outside a home where the his girlfriend lives, neighbors say.

Police say there are no arrests at this time, though some people were taken in for questioning. A motive is not clear.

Police responded quickly and found Newton in the alley. Toledo Fire and Rescue got there right after police and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police say they are working on finding a suspect’s vehicle, but right now all they are saying is it was a white car. Some neighbors said that after another homicide happened just a few blocks away recently, they are worried about their children's safety.

"I got four boys that don't do that, but innocent lives and all that, it matters," neighbor Connie Jordan said.

Capt. Joe Heffernan said they are working on leads.

"Right now we don't really have much more to go on. There was a general vehicle description that was given. Other than that, the detectives are currently working on leads and following up."

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.