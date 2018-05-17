Hepatitis A case confirmed in employee at Aldi store in Sylvania

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is reporting a new case of hepatitis A. An employee of the Aldi in Sylvania on Monroe Street has been infected with the virus. If you bought unwrapped, fresh produce from April 26 through May 13, you may be at risk.

The health department is working closely with Aldi to eliminate any additional risk of exposure through a deep facility cleaning and is offering hepatitis A vaccinations to Aldi employees.

Aldi released a statement Friday describing the store's planned response.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and the community are our highest priority. Immediately upon learning of the employee’s diagnosis, we notified the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and are working with them to take all recommended next steps. Although the risk of transmission is relatively low, out of an abundance of caution we closed the store while we disposed of products that were potentially exposed and hired a reputable third-party to conduct a thorough cleaning. The store reopened for normal operations on Friday, May 18. As a precautionary measure, we are also offering vaccinations for all employees in this store. ... We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this situation may have caused."

The hepatitis A virus is most commonly spread from person to person by the fecal-oral route. Most infections result from contact with an infected household member or sex partners. It is not spread through coughing or sneezing.

Anyone who has hepatitis A can spread the virus to others for one to two weeks prior to symptoms appearing. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and low-grade fever. Those who are interested in receiving a hepatitis A vaccine are encouraged to contact their health care provider or contact the health department.

The health department would like to remind the community to practice proper hygiene and handwashing practice. A few weeks ago, a worker at Dave and Busters had the virus. For additional information on hepatitis A, call 419-213-4216 or visit lucascountyhealth.com

