Jury deliberations continue in trial of former TPD officer

A jury is determining the fate of former Toledo police detective Michael Moore accused of paying to have sex with a 13-year-old.

The jury has been deliberating for about four hours, and it is unclear when they will come to a verdict.

The jury had one question Thursday morning, to view a map of the city of Toledo. Several locations were referenced during the trial that many of the jurors said they weren't familiar. with.

The judge denied their request, since a map was never used during the trials.

The jury now needs to choose between the word of a now 16-year-old who says Moore paid her to have sex with him, or Moore, who says they never had sex and that he was using the teen as an informant to bust drug dealers on the street.

WTOL will bring you the verdict as soon as it comes down.

