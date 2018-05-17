TPD looking for missing Point Place man

Toledo police are looking for a man who they say has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say 61-year-old Ernest Richardson went missing from his home in Point Place.

Richardson is described as a white male standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Richardson drives a blue Ford Ranger with Ohio license plate number HCQ4248.

Police say it is not like Richardson to not be in contact with his family and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

