Polish-American Festival back this year in new location

Last year was the first time in 32 years that the Polish-American Festival was not held in Toledo.

This year, it's making a comeback in a new location and a different group organizing the event.

The Polish-American Community of Toledo, or PACT, is in charge of the three-day festival that has been billed as "A Real Polish-American Festival."

The festival will be held at Club 16 on King Road, just south of Hill Avenue.

President of PACT Jack Sparagowski says this festival will have a different flavor than ones of recent years.

"The upcoming festival will be quite different from the more recent Polish festivals that have been held. It will be held in a beautiful 20-acre park-like setting and the major focus of the event will be to exhibit true Polish-American culture through music, food, entertainment and the arts," said Sparagowski.

In addition to food and music, there will be entertainment such as local and nationally-known polka bands and arts and crafts.

PACT says more than 360,000 people in the northwest Ohio area can claim some relationship to having Polish heritage.

The festival will run from May 18 to May 20.

The festival will be open Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

