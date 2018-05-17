Keep A Promise campaign aims to prevent child abuse, neglect

Last year, there were 175,890 cases of child abuse or neglect reports made to children services in Ohio alone.

The Keep A Promise campaign is hoping to change this.

The campaign was created to educate the public about the pressing issue of substance abuse and its relationship to child abuse and neglect.

"This is a very real and pervasive issue that children, families and communities struggle with every day. We're calling on the people of northwest Ohio to help end substance abuse and prevent child abuse and neglect," said Melissa Klorer of Northwest Ohio Children's Trust Fund.

