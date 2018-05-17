Off-duty officers pull man from car before it burst into flames

The driver saved after a fiery crash in Sylvania Township early Thursday has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and failure to control.

The incident happened shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes of I-475 in Sylvania Township. Reports indicate the vehicle went off the road and crashed head-on into a pole before going up in flames.

The driver made it out with minor injuries, and was treated at an area hospital.

Sylvania Township Fire Department said on its Facebook page that two off-duty police officers pulled the driver from the car before fire crews could arrive on scene.

Westbound I-475 was closed for about an hour while crews extinguished the fire.

The crash is under investigation.

