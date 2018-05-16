Good Drying Conditions Continue Thursday

Good drying conditions will continue Thursday. Some sunshine, low humidity

levels and a moderate breeze from the northeast. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday 10:35 AM: The Toledo Mud Hens will be playing a game

starting before noon. It will be a pleasant day for baseball with temperatures

warming into the 70s by the noon hour. If you are attending be careful of

many hours exposure to the sun in the relatively cool conditions.

Thursday afternoon will provide a good chance to catch up on yard work

and gardening before the next chance of rain may soak the area again.

Winds Thursday will reach 5-15 mph from the northeast. Lake shore

communities will be cooler again, much like Wednesday afternoon.

The high in the Toledo Area will happen around 3:00 PM, then

temperatures will slide back into the 60s by the time the sun sets.

FIRST ALERT extended forecast includes a chance of showers and storms

Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for a possible soaker at times.

Robert Shiels WTOL