Demolition for the Ballville Dam to pick back up this summer

Work will pick back up this summer in the demolition of the Ballville Dam in Sandusky County.

Last summer, a large notch was cut into the dam to lower the river level behind the historic structure. Crews will begin preparing the area next month, while full demolition will begin July 1.

Once the dam is fully removed, the entire stretch of the Blanchard River will change around the city of Fremont.

"There will actually be a slight increase in the water level north of the dam. The water behind the dam will actually go back to its natural state. You're going to see a lot of wetlands, we've got a lot of planning for wetlands grass and reseeding in that area. And it should be a nice environmental area for the community after it's all said and done," said Kenneth Frost, the Safety-Service Director in Fremont.

The plan is to have the dam entirely removed by the end of August or early September.

