Fishing is big business for Sandusky County

Fishermen from all over are heading to northwest Ohio with one of the hot spots being the Sandusky River, where the White Bass run is in full swing.
For two months, the Sandusky River has had some of the best White Bass fishing around.
Hundreds either make a day trip, or stay in local hotels for extended fishing trips.
The Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the spring fishing season generates about $2.5 million a year for the county.
"We're known throughout the state of Ohio and beyond for our great fishing run. It's unusual, when you come down here and park in the parking lot, you see more people from out of the area than you do from inside Sandusky County," said David Thornbury, Marketing Specialist for the Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The fishing could be getting better, as this year the Ballville Dam, just south of Fremont will be removed. Once gone, the Walleye and Bass will be able to get further up river, drastically expanding the fishing area and amount of fish.
"I think it's already there, but the future looks very good," said Mark Bassar, who is visiting from the Pittsburgh area.
"We have talked to many scientists and people from ODNR, and they've ensured us that this is going to be a good thing for the river, it's going to be a great thing for our fishing. And it will expand the fishing area from what we've been told," said Thornbury.
The Ballville dam will be completely removed by late August, Early September.
This Saturday, May 19th, the city of Fremont is hosting their 2nd Annual Fishing and Outdoors festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a sheriff's deputy is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after gunfire was exchanged following attempted traffic stop.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.More >>
About two dozen people became American citizens on Sunday at a naturalization ceremony at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in east Toledo. U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur was there to lead the new citizens as they took their oath.More >>
Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the event which raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.More >>
Hundred’s turned up at Olander Park in Sylvania for the event which raised funds for the American Legion’s 'Gifts for Yanks' program, as well as the local Toledo chapter of Team Red, White and Blue.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>
Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.More >>