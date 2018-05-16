Fishing is big business for Sandusky County

Fishermen from all over are heading to northwest Ohio with one of the hot spots being the Sandusky River, where the White Bass run is in full swing.

For two months, the Sandusky River has had some of the best White Bass fishing around.

Hundreds either make a day trip, or stay in local hotels for extended fishing trips.

The Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the spring fishing season generates about $2.5 million a year for the county.

"We're known throughout the state of Ohio and beyond for our great fishing run. It's unusual, when you come down here and park in the parking lot, you see more people from out of the area than you do from inside Sandusky County," said David Thornbury, Marketing Specialist for the Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The fishing could be getting better, as this year the Ballville Dam, just south of Fremont will be removed. Once gone, the Walleye and Bass will be able to get further up river, drastically expanding the fishing area and amount of fish.

"I think it's already there, but the future looks very good," said Mark Bassar, who is visiting from the Pittsburgh area.

"We have talked to many scientists and people from ODNR, and they've ensured us that this is going to be a good thing for the river, it's going to be a great thing for our fishing. And it will expand the fishing area from what we've been told," said Thornbury.

The Ballville dam will be completely removed by late August, Early September.

This Saturday, May 19th, the city of Fremont is hosting their 2nd Annual Fishing and Outdoors festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

