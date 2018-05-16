Perrysburg parents supporting Toth Principal amid resignation rumors

"Every single interaction I've ever had with her has been nothing short of professional and kind," said Toth Elementary parent, Kristina Schoon.

Schoon is searching for answers right now after hearing the school's beloved Principal, may have been asked to resign.

She said she's had nothing but good experiences with the woman, many call "Dr. C." Dr. Christoff knew every single student by name. She was greeting hundreds of students coming in.

"She knew my children's names within days," Schoon recalled.

Dr. Christoff has been the principal at Toth for 20 years and earned the "Distinguished Principal of the Year" award in 2008.

Schoon said she's stumped, after hearing from other Toth parents that Dr. Christoff is being asked to resign.

"We just heard that some questions have been raised about how she was doing her job," said Schoon.

It's all speculation at this point. WTOL 11 talked with a Perrysburg School Board member who said she couldn't comment on personnel issues.

Schoon and dozens of other parents are now planning to come together to show support for Dr. Christoff at Monday's school board meeting. Schoon's sister even made t-shirts.

The school district released a statement:

"At this time, no action has been taken by the school district regarding this matter." And went on to say, resignations and non-renewals would have to be acted on by the Board of Education in an open meeting and that has not taken place at this time.

The agenda for Monday's meeting hasn't been released yet. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Commodore Building at the corner of Louisiana and Indiana Avenue.

Schoon is hoping she and other taxpayers will get some answers at the meeting.

"We feel like we should have a voice. This is our school and our community," she said.

