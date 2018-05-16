WLS School Local Board to decide if levy appears on November ballot

The Washington Local School Board will be voting Wednesday night on whether or not they are going to move forward with a levy this November.

What is known so far is that the money raised from this levy will be used to fund current operating expenses and also permanent improvements.

The district's levy would be for 4.9 mills.

This means about 49 cents for every $100 of valuation. When you do the math, that means a $100,000 home would pay about $171.50 a year.

