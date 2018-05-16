Lucas Co. commissioners approve extra $5 per year on license plate fee

Lucas County drivers will now be spending a little more money on license plate fees in the future.

County commissioners approved the proposal to add an extra $5 dollars to license plate fees in Lucas County.

This could generate $1.8 million per year to put toward roads and bridge projects.

Wood and Ottawa Counties are also considering doing this, after a change in state law last year allowed counties to tack on these fees for infrastructure improvements.

The fee will be added on to the current fee.

It would not go into effect until 2019 registrations.

