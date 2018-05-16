1st water trail in northwest Ohio designated in Waterville

The first designated water trail in northwest Ohio was dedicated in Waterville on Wednesday.

The trail was a major project taken on by Metroparks Toledo and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District. It literally took a village to make it happen.

Every county, city, village and township along the river adopted resolutions in support of the designation. This includes 107 miles of the Maumee River.

The boat launch at Farnsworth Metropark will be a key place for people to come in and out of the water, and the Metroparks say campsites on Granger Island will be ready for paddlers to stay overnight this summer.

With the Metroparks providing more water sports, water trails provide uniform signage, mile markers, maps and other resources to help canoe and kayak paddlers chart their trips.

"It's one of those feel-good activities. It's exploded in popularity, and I think because it is so accessible cost-wise and it is something that most people can do," said Scott Carpenter of Toledo Metroparks.

This is the 11th Ohio Water Trail designated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.