Sandusky County parks, Fremont schools win interpretive nature award

The Sandusky County Park District and Fremont City Schools were recently awarded the “Outstanding Interpretive Program” award from the Great Lakes Region of the National Association for Interpretation. This honor is given to one organization per year.

The National Association for Interpretation is a professional association for those involved in interpretation. An interpreter's main purpose is to form connections between people and their surroundings, be it natural and/or historical. The Great Lakes Region comprises Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Ontario.

The award was given in recognition of the Creek Bend Gifted Project.

The Gifted Project works with third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students. The goal of the Creek Bend Gifted Project is to get the students out of the classroom and into the field to make observations and conduct actual experiments. The project is intended to totally immerse the students in nature and show them how their knowledge of math, science and language can be translated and applied into a real world setting while completing a scientific study. With this program, the Sandusky County Park District and Fremont City Schools staff help students not only acquire a new skill set that will enable them to solve problems on their own, gather and examine data but, more importantly, to understand and make sense of what they have accomplished.

For the project, four visits to Creek Bend Farm are scheduled, plus a final presentation day. The first visit entails an orientation to the property while the remainder of the visits include field work and hands-on data collection. Third graders conduct mammal studies, fourth graders conduct bird studies and fifth graders conduct a study of Muddy Creek. Once all data is collected, students will then present their findings to friends, family and instructors.