Former TPD officer takes stand in own trial, jury deliberation continues Thursday morning

A former Toledo police officer accused of having sex with a teen testified in his own defense Wednesday.

Michael Moore is charged with paying for sex with a minor.

On the stand, Moore said the alleged victim, then 13 years old, was the niece of one of his informants.

Moore said he was helping her out by giving her rides and also was getting information from her in order to bust drug dealers, as Moore said she knew a lot of people on the street.

He said she was one of many people he would talk with and give money to from time to time, to help them out and build his trust.

Moore said that he thought the teen was 19 at the time. He also said the racy text messages found on his phone were playful banter between himself and the teen, but the state didn't seem to believe him.

Prosecutors further questioned Moore about picking the teen up in his personal truck and even taking her to an apartment while he was off the clock.

After Moore's testimony, the jury was given the case and deliberated for a couple hours before being sent home at 5 p.m.

The jury will return to court for further deliberation Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

The now 16-year-old teen told the court Tuesday that she was 13 when her aunt sold her into prostitution.

She claims Moore paid her $70 to have sex twice.

The defense is trying to prove Moore and the teen knew each other, but that the teen lied about having sex with the former VICE narcotics detective.

Moore denied over and over that he ever had sex with the teen or paid her for sexual favors.

Jury deliberation began Wednesday afternoon.

