City council makes push for sidewalk repairs

City leaders have made a big push to get the sidewalk in front of your house fixed.

They have more than doubled what they are spending on fixing these sidewalks this year, with 700 properties are on the list to be fixed.

The proposed $1 million dollars is for sidewalks that are almost unusable because of city of Toledo trees.

City officials chose sidewalks which were rated highest on the severity scale to tackle first.

Another $560,000 has been allocated for homeowners whose damage isn't caused by a city-owned tree, but still needs fixed.

However, these homeowners will be billed, and they have 30 days to respond to a letter they will get from the city.

City leaders believe this is a big deal and is important in providing safe neighborhoods for our residents.

"This would eliminate about half of our current backlog of complaints. I know that we will get more complaints this year and that backlog will grow, but we are really wanting to get out there and get rid of some of these unsafe conditions or some of the locations where some of the people who have disabilities have trouble navigating the sidewalk," said Doug Stephens, Division of Engineering Services.

If you have a sidewalk in front of your house, and want it fixed, city leaders are asking you contact Engage Toledo.

You can do this by downloading the Engage Toledo app and taking a picture or by calling 419-936-2020.

The sidewalk work is expected to start toward the end of June.

