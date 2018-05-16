TPD officers involved in overnight crash

Toledo police say two of their officers were involved in a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Monroe at 17th, where police say Shayla Ray ran into a police cruiser.

Ray then attempted to flee the scene after the crash, but was apprehended at Division and Dorr and taken into custody.

This crash comes less than 24 hours from a crash involving a Lucas Co. sheriff's deputy.

That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say both officers involved in this crash are okay.

