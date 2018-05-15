Tax levy failed to pass in BG, now what?

The Bowling Green school board met for the first time following last week's election Tuesday night.

Last week marked the second failure of a property tax levy in Bowling Green. The 5 point 7 mill property tax levy was rejected by a larger margin of people than the first time it was on the ballot in November.

“I appreciate your efforts, I just think the second attempt was not the right way to go," said a BG community member.

Without those funds, how will the powers that be in Bowling Green maintain their schools reputation? In the meeting, the board admits that it's back to the drawing board they go.



Francis Scruci, Superintendent of Bowling Green Schools is ready to move forward.

"We need to first find out: What is the reason it was voted down? And there's a myriad of reasons. But, what can we do going forward that this community does want to have? And you know, after all, it's the voters' community," he said.

When given the chance to speak, the community took the opportunity. Many of them are looking for answers sooner rather than later.

"We can do this. It's just a matter of, let's come up with a good plan that the community can accept and that the board is listening to," said the same BG community member.

Regardless of what side of the issue folks in Bowling Green are on, it seems everyone sees the importance of working together to find a solution.

“Let us seize this moment and consider joining together to brainstorm and negotiate and research a new plan that will show everyone that this is a great community to live in,” another woman expressed.

No word yet as to what that solution may be.

