Findlay moms holding diaper drive for 4th year

A non-profit organization in Findlay is trying to fill a very important need in their community.

It's the Fourth Annual Findlay MOPS Diaper Drive. MOPS stands for Moms Of Preschoolers and it's a group that helps fellow mothers in need.

There are five d rop-off locations for diapers, baby wipes and creams until Memorial Day.

Findlay MOPS also has an Amazon wishlist listed on their Facebook page of those much needed items, so you can help the donation drive without leaving your home here.

The group said not being able to diaper your baby has a negative ripple effect on your whole day. In the first three years, they have donated 25,000 diapers.

"We're proud of that 25,000 diapers that we've donated in the last three years. But, if you think about it that's really only the equivalent of four children who are diapered by those 25,000 diapers. So, it is something that we're passionate about and it is a need that is persistent and continuing, it's not something that a mother can sacrifice for her child," said Heidi Croy, co-leader of Findlay MOPS.

