Three local students receive $5K college scholarship tied to wind turbines

A renewable energy company has provided more than just energy to its community, it's helped kids reach their potential.

For the third year, One Energy has given out college scholarships to local high school graduates.



The Megawatt Scholarship Program has given money to a student for each turbine they have built.



The three scholarships for the three turbines were awarded at the Findlay Ball Corporation Tuesday.



"My parents are helping me out a little bit, I've won a couple of other things. But this is huge, every little bit helps, whether it's a dollar or it's the five grand I'm gonna get from this, every single thing helps," said Findlay High School senior Matthew Lichtinger, who will be attending college at the University of Michigan.



"It's really an honor to be able to receive this, and it's going to go far when I go off to college and pursue a career hopefully to become a dentist," said Morgan Jackson from Van Buren high school.



Since 2015, the program has paid $125,000 in scholarships.



In addition to the scholarships, those awarded the money have their names permanently on the sides of the turbines.



"It means a lot, to be able to, even when I grow up, to come back here. And I think they want to make it a park, and to bring your families and enjoy what they've done for the community," said Jessica Lafontaine from Liberty-Benton high school.



Along with the five wind turbines behind Whirlpool and the Ball Corporation, two additional turbines are currently being built at Valfilm, and another has been announced for the Nissin-Autoliv plant.



