The University of Toledo hosts Latino Youth Summit.

The school year is coming to an end, but that didn't keep students from learning about their future.

Students from northwest Ohio schools gathered on the University of Toledo's campus on Tuesday to learn all about different careers they can pursue.

The Latino Youth Summit is an event put on by the University of Toledo that encourages students to set their goals high.

Student Jasmine Flores, said she enjoyed the event.

“They’re showing us we can be successful, we are able to achieve our goals in what we want to be,” she said.

Latino initiatives put the program together with the goal to allow students to engage with career speakers and learn about the University of Toledo.

Career speakers ranged from pharmacists to trade school representatives who spoke with students throughout the day.

Program Director Aleigh Jones said she hopes attendees feel a sense of unity.

“We want them to know that no matter what their life has been like or what they've been told is that they are good people they can be successful they are important and that they can go to college,” said Jones.

More than 500 students attended the event.

