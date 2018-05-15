Teen testifies in trial of former TPD officer

A 16-year-old girl told a Lucas County jury that when she was 13, a Toledo police officer paid her $70 to have sex with him twice Tuesday afternoon.

She explained to the jury she that she had a rough upbringing with being in and out of foster homes and needed cash so she got into prostitution

The teen said it was her aunt that set her up with former TPD officer Michael Moore and said he picked her up in his blue pick up truck. The two had sex, exchanged cell phone numbers and she was paid $50.

She testified that the two had sex on two occasions.

Earlier in the day the jury also heard testimony from detectives in this case.

The defense tried to build an argument that the truck Moore picked the victim up in and the cell phone they used to communicate was accessed by investigators before a search warrant was served

While the defense was questioned the teen, several questions lead the victim to admit to lying in the past on several occasions.

This testimony could possibly lead the jury to question her credibility.

