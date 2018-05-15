More than 2,000 senior citizens attend Annual Spring Fling

Toledo senior citizens enjoyed some free entertainment Tuesday afternoon.

More than 2,000 came out to the 41st Annual Spring Fling in Sylvania where they enjoyed some free entertainment at Tam-o-Shanter, and were able to learn about the different services available to can take advantage of.

"I think it's a wonderful program and seniors should take advantage of all the things they're offered," said Jackie Black with RSV Sylvania.

And lucky for them, the free entertainment just so happened to be the top 10 finalists of the Toledo's Got Talent competition.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.