Ohio governor announces new office to help legal immigrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has announced the creation of an office and advisory committee aimed at helping legal immigrants successfully integrate in the state.

The Republican governor says the Office of Opportunities for New Americans and the 12-person New Americans Advisory Committee will help break down state government barriers to finding jobs.

Kasich said Tuesday that immigrants bring vitality and energy to Ohio and the state needs to help however it can. The governor's initiative includes a website to help connect new immigrants with state programs. Ohio has about 500,000 legal immigrants.

Kasich has taken a conciliatory approach to immigrant issues, joining a bipartisan group of governors calling for the preservation of a program that protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as young children from deportation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.