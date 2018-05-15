TAHS saves family of ducks

The Toledo Area Humane Society cares for and saves all animals, even the more unconventional ones.

Last week, TAHS received a phone call about 10 baby ducks that had fallen into a sewer drain.

Two employees acted quickly to save the mother duck and her babies.

When they arrived at the scene, the mother duck was in distress, but was set on protecting her family.

She was even hit by a car because she refused to leave her babies behind. The mother duck was okay, but was startled from the impact.

After a few hours, the mother duck and all 10 babies were rescued and taken to TAHS to be treated by a veterinarian and be observed over night.

The ducks were released into a nearby pond the next day

