Defense claims former TPD officer's phone was illegally accessed in day 2 of trial

The second day in the trial of a former Toledo police officer accused of paying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl began Tuesday.

Michael Moore's alleged victim is expected to testify against him after the jury comes back from their lunch break.

The teen is expected to tell the jury she had sex with Michael Moore more than once, and that Moore paid her.

This morning, the jury learned more about the vehicle police say Michael Moore picked the girl up in and the cell phone he used to contact her.

Moore's pickup truck was towed to a secured police garage once an investigation was launched into the former officer.

Inside the truck was Moore's cellphone plugged into the charger.

There is some controversy surrounding the phone.

The defense claims someone illegally accessed Moore's phone - possibly trying to gather evidence - before a search warrant was served.

Detectives in the case who took the stand Tuesday were questioned by the defense, who wanted to prove to the jury Moore's phone could have been illegally accessed by a member of Toledo police.

The jury will need to determine if Michael Moore is guilty of all four charges he faces.

The trial is set to take most of the week.

