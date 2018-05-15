Charges filed for Toledo man caught on camera mistreating dog

Criminal charges have been filed against a west Toledo man who was caught on camera mistreating his dog.

The Toledo Area Humane Society filed misdemeanor charges against Kashif Watkins, who was seen hitting his dog and then carrying the dog by the back of the neck.

READ: Viral video allegedly shows Toledo man beating his pit bull

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment next week.

Last week, animal rights advocates held a protest seeking justice for the dog.

