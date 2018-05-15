Very Wet Start To May

In the past 140 years, only 1 May has started off this wet in Toledo and that was back in 1914.







This year over 4 and a half inches of rain has fallen, over 3-inches above normal in just the last 2 weeks. It’s the same across all of southeast Michigan and bordering counties. But go further south and notice a big drop off.







Some fields around Findlay have reported less than 1” of rain this month. Much better suited for heavy equipment during planting season. For those that have seen the heavy rain, it will take several days to dry out, something that isn’t likely with more showers ahead this weekend.