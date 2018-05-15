Tickets available today for St. Jude Dream Home

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has officially kicked off!

Get ready to reserve your ticket Wednesday to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

The home is valued at $315,000, but can be yours for just $100!

Starting at 5 a.m, call in to WTOL at 800-831-7061 or go online to reserve your ticket until 11 p.m. Those who live in Michigan can only call in to get their tickets.

In addition to the home, you also have a chance to win some great prizes!

If you reserve your ticket by May 16, you will be eligible to win a 14k white custom diamond pendant from Eli Antypas Jewelers, valued at $3,000!

The Early Bird Prize is also available to those who reserve their tickets by June 22. Doing so will make you eligible to win a $2,500 Visa gift card, courtesy of Howard Hannah Real Estate Services.

A third prize will also be offered to those who reserve their tickets by July 20. That Bonus Prize is a Sony 4K HD 55" TV valued at $2,500, courtesy of Design Entertainment.

More prizes include:

Artesso SmartTouch Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless with a soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo

$1,000 gift card to Ground Services Inc. Turf, Tree and Shrub Care

Flowers for a year valued at $1,300 courtesy of Bartz Vivano Flowers

Experience Toledo package with $1,000 gift cards to restaurants and Toledo-area attractions

Those who visit the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House can register for a $10,000 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries shopping spree, no ticket purchase required.

The Open House runs from July 21 to August 12 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Even if you don't get the home or any of these great prizes, you still win by knowing your money goes to the children and families of St. Jude who are going through the toughest times of their lives.

St. Jude is working to treat and defeat childhood cancer, and make sure no family is turned away regardless of race, religion or ability to pay.

When the hospital opened in 1962, the survival rate of childhood cancer was just 20%.

That number has since increased to 80% today.

Not only do you have a chance to win an amazing home when you reserve your ticket, you are helping out an amazing cause.

Tickets are going fast, so get yours now before they run out!

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.