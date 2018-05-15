1 in custody after crash sends Lucas Co. Sheriff's deputy to hospital

Police say one person is in custody and at least two more are on the run after a crash involving a sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

The crash is happening on McCord and Nebraska in Springfield Township.

Police say sheriff's deputy Craig Barth was t-boned while on the job, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"He's going to be okay," said Sheriff John Tharp. "I have a captain going to the hospital now. He was a little shook up."

Police say one female juvenile is in custody and they are looking for at least two other people who are believed to be involved.

Police say the truck involved in the crash is a stolen vehicle.

Police say the girls were speeding before the crash because they saw a police officer and, knowing they were in a stolen vehicle, took off.

