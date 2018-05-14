Family Food Center on Dorr Street gets new owner, new start

If only the walls could talk, they would tell stories of the decades of good times and hard times at the Family Food Center. Now hundreds of thousands of dollars are being put into the crumbling grocery story.

But Some folks who've worked at the Family Food Center for decades still can recall countless stories.

"I remember when this was A&P all of this used to be glass and then it was you know broken out," said 30-year employee, Sherry Bankston.

The store which is located at the corner of north Detroit Avenue and Dorr Street was once a part of a thriving business and residential area in a predominately black neighborhood in the 1950s and 60s.

"Dorr Street, like you didn't have to go downtown. You know they didn't have malls then. We had everything in this area, everything," said Bankston.

After 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr was assassinated that all changed. Now, 50 years later, an Iraqi immigrant is bringing new life to Dorr and Detroit but keeping the history of the neighborhood alive.

"Everybody know it as the family food. The way I heard it from my cashier, from everybody around here, they want that name so why we change it. We can fix the problem and we did," said Mark Zaitona, the owner of the Family Food Center.

The new grocery store has all new floors, new cash registers, and more fresh fruits and vegetables. The owner is already looking to expand the parking lot and is considering selling hot food.

Many in the community, including a baptist church say they remember the hay day of Dorr street and pray this is just the first of many rebirths

