Ohio is home to the oldest living American

The oldest living person in the United States resides in the good ole Buckeye state.

Lessie Brown, 113 years old, took the title after the death of 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

Lessie currently lives in the suburban Cleveland area and has five children, with three still living.

She also has more than 50 grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids.

Family members attribute her long life to eating a yam everyday until she was 110.

